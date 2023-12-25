Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt break internet with Raha’s first appearance; fans call her ‘absolutely copy of Rishi ji’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most celebrated stars of Bollywood. After their wedding, the couple was blessed with a baby girl, Raha. Following her birth, the couple chose to not reveal her face.

However, today on the special occasion of Christmas 2023, the couple brought their little munchkin for the annual Christmas lunch with the entire Kapoor clan. As a pleasant surprise for fans, Ranbir and Alia for the first time revealed their daughter’s face and fans couldn’t just stop going gaga over the same.

Today, on December 25, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on the occasion of Christmas broke the internet as they revealed their cute daughter Raha’s face to the world for the first time.

In the video shared by the paps, the couple came together while a doting father Ranbir left a peck on her daughter’s cheeks. The paps can be heard saying “very cute” “Merry Christmas” and “paparazzi debut” in the background. In fact, the Animal actor also tried Raha to stand on her feet. The awwdorable video left fans’ hearts melting.

Take a look:

Fans can't stop gushing over the little munchkin

Minutes after the video was shared, several fans compared Raha’s resemblance to her late grandfather and actor Rishi Kapoor as they visibly fans can’t stop going gaga over her eyes.

A fan commented, “Omg she has blue eyes. Complete angel”, another fan commented, “She's just like her Dadu men best appearance her eyes are amazing!!!!”, “Omg absolutely copy of Rishi ji... Adorable” wrote a fan, while another fan expressed, “Oh my God, such a doll”.

Several fans also dropped red-heart and heart eyes in the comments section.

In the video, Raha looks aww-so-cute in a white and pink dress with red velvet shoes, while Alia is seen in a black and red floral dress with a cute hairband in her hair. On the other hand, Ranbir is seen in a black denim jacket with matching jeans.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married last year in an intimate wedding and welcomed their daughter Raha the same year on November 6, 2022. Until today, the celebrity couple chose to keep their daughter’s face away from the public eye.

