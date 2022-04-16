Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt can't stop smiling as they pose with bride’s 90-yr-old grandfather; See family PIC

One of the sweetest couples in the entertainment industry Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in Mumbai on April 14. They made their appearance as husband and wife after the wedding ceremony and took over the internet. Social media is flooded with inside photos of the magical wedding. Just a few hours ago, Alia’s brother Rahul Bhatt shared an adorable family photo that must have been taken after the wedding ceremony.

In the photo, newlyweds Alia and Ranbir smiled with the bride’s 90-year-old grandfather and were looking cute. The photo also featured Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan’s sister Tina Razdan Hertzke, and others. Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji were also part of the ‘family photo’. While sharing the picture, Rahul Bhatt wrote, “All in the family.” As soon as he posted the photograph, fans dropped sweet comments and also congratulated the family.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia dated for five long years before marrying. They got married in a close-knit ceremony. For their wedding, Alia and Ranbir twinned in beautiful Sabyasachi outfits. Alia Bhatt ditched the mainstream lehenga and wore a hand-dyed ivory organza saree.

To note, while the wedding festivities kick-started with the Mehendi ceremony on April 13, the couple tied the knot at the actor's Vastu residence yesterday in the presence of their loved ones.

In addition to this, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Soni Razdan, Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, and others had sent their best wishes to the newly-married couple on social media.

