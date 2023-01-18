Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt clicked at an event: A Gallery Full of Moments and Memories- PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved and popular couples of Bollywood. Fans go gaga over them every time they are spotted together. Just a few days ago, the couple was spotted attending a football match between Mumbai City FC, and Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League. The two made for an adorable couple, and their pictures and videos went viral in no time at all! Now, the couple took some time off parenting duties to attend an event in Mumbai, and they were spotted together once again today. They were clicked by the paparazzi at Press Club, Mumbai, and they were all smiles as they posed inside a room filled with their memorable pictures. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all smiles as they look at their pictures

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were clicked by the paparazzi as they launched the calendar ‘Mumbai Moments 2023,’, and inaugurated the Photo Exhibition. The pictures show them posing in a room full of their memorable pictures, and the couple was clearly delighted to see the photographs and reminisce the memories. Alia Bhatt opted for a beige-colored pantsuit, which consisted of a beige blazer, a matching crop top underneath, and wide-legged pants. Alia’s outfit had a relaxed silhouette, and the new mom looked elegant in it. Meanwhile, Ranbir looked dapper in a white t-shirt, a matching jacket, a pair of jeans, and white sneakers. The framed pictures on the wall showcase some amazing photos of Alia and Ranbir- including their wedding pictures. There were also a few solo portraits of the actors, and a throwback picture of Ranbir posing with his parents Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. One of the pictures also shows Alia and Ranbir looking at a picture of them with Katrina Kaif. The picture is from an award ceremony in 2019, when Katrina bumped into Ranbir and Alia, and hugged them. Check out all the pictures from today’s event below!

Other pictures show Alia and Ranbir posing with the pictures at the Photo Exhibition. One of them shows a billboard of Alia’s movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia and Ranbir were all smiles as they pointed at the photo, and posed for a pic. Check it out below.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s work front On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. This year, she will make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. Meanwhile, Ranbir has Animal in the pipeline with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's fam-jam PICS give major 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' vibes