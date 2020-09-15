Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt dance together & plan a surprise for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her birthday; WATCH

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turns a year older on 15th September 2020. Meanwhile, her loved ones have already sent wishes to her virtually.

As Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gears up to celebrate her 40th birthday on Tuesday, wishes have been already pouring in for her from all over the country. Despite belonging to a family of actors, she has created an own identity of herself as a fashion designer. Meanwhile, given the COVID-19 situation, it seems like Riddhima will be celebrating her quarantine birthday at home just like others. However, her husband Bharat Sahni is already excited for the same as he has shared a few throwback photos on social media.

And now, Riddhima has got yet another sweet surprise from her family members and friends. She has given a glimpse of the same on social media too. We can see her mom , brother , , and others dancing their hearts out in short clippings which are unmissable. Among those who have caught our attention are Ranbir and Alia who twin in special outfits as they prepare the special number for Riddhima.

Check out a screenshot of the video below:

Well, no one can possibly whisk away without having a look at Neetu Kapoor's adorable dance moves! Among those who are seen in the video are Manish Malhotra, Aadar Jain, and others. Well, it seems like celebrations at the Kapoor house have already begun and we are waiting for some more pictures to come in!

