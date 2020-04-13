Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt ditch their usual smiles for a goofy pose in THIS throwback photo from Brahmastra

From the looks of it, the photo was clicked last year when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were shooting in the freezing temperatures of Sofia, Bulgaria.

Lovebirds and have always made headlines every time they step out and make a joint appearance. From their on set photos of Brahmastra to adorable Instagram moments, the couple have a massive fan following and dedicated fan clubs on social media. And thanks to one such fan club, we came across a rather old photo of the stars posing for the camera on the sets of Brahmastra. From the looks of it, the photo was clicked last year when they were shooting in the freezing temperatures of Sofia, Bulgaria.

In the photo, Alia and Ranbir have clearly ditched their usual smiles and can be seen striking a goofy pose with each other. While Alia is pouting and winking, Ranbir's expression is quite appropriate given the freezing temperatures. The couple also can be seen all bundled up in extremely thick jackets.

Check out Alia and Ranbir's throwback photo from the sets of Brahmastra:

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is set to hit the screens in December this year. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and . The film has been delayed on several occasions and may further be affected due to the coronavirus pandemic as all filming has come to a grinding halt.

In other news, rumours have been rife that Alia and Ranbir will be tying the knot in December this year after the film's release. While the two haven't commented on the matter, it is reported that the families are looking for a date after 20 December.

