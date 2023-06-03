Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt enjoy to the fullest with late Narendranath Razdan in UNSEEN video; WATCH

Last Thursday came as a shock to the entire Bhatt family as Alia Bhatt’s grandfather and Soni Razdan’s father Narendranath Razdan passed away. The actress had taken to her social media to inform her fans about this demise and expressed her grief. Reportedly, her grandfather was admitted to a Mumbai hospital for a couple of days and his health was critical. On the day of his demise, the Dear Zindagi actress shared a video from her grandfather’s 92nd birthday celebration to remember him and today Soni shared a video collage that had good moments of the entire family being together.

Soni Razdan shares video to remember dad Narendranath Razdan

In the video, we can see several good and happy moments of the Bhatt family. The video begins with old pictures of Narendranath Razdan with his family over the years. We can then see a picture of him posing with Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. There is also a picture of Ranbir Kapoor standing behind him as he is celebrating his birthday and a video of the Shamshera actor enjoying a drink with the Bhatt family. Sharing this video, Soni wrote a long note remembering her father and expressed her grief over his demise.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, after Narendranath Razdan passed away, Alia Bhatt penned a note that read, “My grandpa. My hero Played golf till 93, Worked till 93, Made the best omelette, Told the best stories, Played the violin, Played with his great granddaughter, Loved his cricket, Loved his sketching, Loved his family & till the very last moment.. loved his life! My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give! Until we meet again."

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan visits Alia Bhatt's house after her granddad Narendranath Razdan passes away