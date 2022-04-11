Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt go extra mile to ensure privacy during wedding, staffers get coloured bands; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s highly-anticipated wedding is upon us. Although the star couple and their close ones have been extremely hush-hush about the any details regarding the big day, the preparations have now begun in full swing. Speaking of which, in the latest development, to-be-bride-and-groom’s residence Vastu in Mumbai’s Pali Hill is being covered by drapes to block the view ahead of the D-Day. For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia’s wedding is set to take place at Vastu.

In the video shown below, one can notice that white curtains are being used to cover the actors’ building. Moreover, the staffers are seen wearing orange bands on their wrists to gain access to the residence. As per a report in IndiaToday.in, the event panners have issued these wristbands to people who are part of the logistical team in order to avoid any security breaches and leakage of photos and videos. The bands reportedly have special tags encoded on them which give staffers access to key points at the Vastu building. As per the reports, only those with these bands get access to Vastu, while others won’t be allowed entry into the building or the wedding banquet hall.

If the buzz is believed, Ranbir and Alia’s wedding is being handled by a reputed company called the Shaadi Squad – the same team who handled Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding and the recent Farhan Akhtar- Shibani Dandekar’s wedding. Sometime back, a truck filled with huge utensils was seen arriving at location as well.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s building:

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the wedding festivities will begin on the 13th of April and will continue until the 17th of April. While the functions like Mehendi, Sangeet, and Cocktail will happen at RK Studios, the couple will tie the knot at Ranbir’s Vastu residence late into the night of 15th April, between 2 am to 4 am, i.e in the early morning of 16th April.

