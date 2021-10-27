Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt to have a December wedding?

Wednesday couldn't have kicked off on a better note for fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as a latest report claims that the lovebirds are getting hitched in December. Ranbir and Alia have been dating for a while now and fans of the two have been eagerly waiting to see them on the big screen as well in Brahmastra. While the Brahmastra release date has yet to be announced, it seems that Ranbir and Alia's wedding speculations have kicked off again.

As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, there is buzz that Alia and Ranbir may be getting married in December 2021. A source told the publication that Ranbir was set to work on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal by the end of the year. However, the actor pushed the dates to shoot to next year. On the other hand, the source also claimed that Alia too has wrapped up her work assignments including Darlings and that she will be only promoting Gangubai Kathiawadi during that time. The source added that Alia will be shooting Jee Le Zaraa only after director Farhan Akhtar wraps Pukar.

As per the source that spoke to the publication, "Ranbir has pushed the Animal shoot to 2022; besides, he has to Shamshera to promote, which releases in March 2022. The buzz is that the two are getting married in December, which is why they’ve kept their date diaries empty, just as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had done even as they denied about the wedding before going off to Italy to get married. Hopefully, there’ll be an official announcement, just as the Kapoors normally do."

While the buzz around Ranbir and Alia's wedding has been coming in for a while, the actors have remained mum on the same. In September, when Ranbir and Alia headed to Jodhpur, reports came in that they were scouting for wedding venues. Later, it turned out to be a birthday vacay for Ranbir. Back in 2020, Ranbir had opened up about settling down in a chat with Rajeev Masand. He had said back in the interview that he wanted to tick the 'marriage goal'. Ranbir said, "I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life."

Meanwhile, Alia is also shooting for Ranveer Singh co-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. On the other hand, Ranbir has Shamshera's release lined up for March 2022. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt with Ranbir.

