Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt to have a December wedding?

Published on Oct 27, 2021 11:54 AM IST  |  65.9K
   
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt to have a December wedding?
Advertisement

Wednesday couldn't have kicked off on a better note for fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as a latest report claims that the lovebirds are getting hitched in December. Ranbir and Alia have been dating for a while now and fans of the two have been eagerly waiting to see them on the big screen as well in Brahmastra. While the Brahmastra release date has yet to be announced, it seems that Ranbir and Alia's wedding speculations have kicked off again. 

As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, there is buzz that Alia and Ranbir may be getting married in December 2021. A source told the publication that Ranbir was set to work on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal by the end of the year. However, the actor pushed the dates to shoot to next year. On the other hand, the source also claimed that Alia too has wrapped up her work assignments including Darlings and that she will be only promoting Gangubai Kathiawadi during that time. The source added that Alia will be shooting Jee Le Zaraa only after director Farhan Akhtar wraps Pukar. 

As per the source that spoke to the publication, "Ranbir has pushed the Animal shoot to 2022; besides, he has to Shamshera to promote, which releases in March 2022. The buzz is that the two are getting married in December, which is why they’ve kept their date diaries empty, just as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had done even as they denied about the wedding before going off to Italy to get married.  Hopefully, there’ll be an official announcement, just as the Kapoors normally do."

While the buzz around Ranbir and Alia's wedding has been coming in for a while, the actors have remained mum on the same. In September, when Ranbir and Alia headed to Jodhpur, reports came in that they were scouting for wedding venues. Later, it turned out to be a birthday vacay for Ranbir. Back in 2020, Ranbir had opened up about settling down in a chat with Rajeev Masand. He had said back in the interview that he wanted to tick the 'marriage goal'. Ranbir said, "I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life."

Meanwhile, Alia is also shooting for Ranveer Singh co-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. On the other hand, Ranbir has Shamshera's release lined up for March 2022. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt with Ranbir.

Also Read|Ranbir Kapoor feels like an 'underachiever' next to GF Alia Bhatt; Says will tick mark marriage goal very soon

Advertisement

Credits: Deccan Chronicle


Comments
Anonymous : It's past time for them to be married; I've been hearing this news for far too long.
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Lol to RANBIR - you are for sure getting one heck of experienced bride - she knows in and out and in and in and in of pretty much all male stars. You will know their sizes as in secrets now
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Alia is the right bahu for the family. shes done a superb job of being there for neetuji and RK in past months after demise of rishiji. neetuji and RK lucked out with alia. a rock steady girlfnd and now wife. hearty wishes to rishiji family and the bhatt family
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : long time due. AB will be a good wife and bahu . she is very responsible and wil manage everything . congrats to both fmailies
REPLY 2 2 hours ago
Anonymous : they dated for so long. marriage was due for quite sometime. they must not let brahmastra interfere there marriage plans. they must announce and get married this december itself
REPLY 2 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Druglia 4 Eva!!!
REPLY 5 3 hours ago
Anonymous : I love how paid phoney pr bullies people for their opinions. In these days when bullyweed is despised do you want us to to swoon at all these news. Bs. Shut it it. Do not bully people for their true opinion. India is a free country and the comment section is here for us to express our opinion whether good or bad and so suck it pr
REPLY 4 4 hours ago
Anonymous : suck it pro RANLIA
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : dont knw why they didnt marry in 2019 . but RK himself said he wants to get married soon and if pandemic was not there he and alia would have married . best time to get hitched
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : katrina kaif rubbished marriage rumours
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : kat and VK is PR stunt . katty is with SK . Ralia is real
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : finally . if they keep waiting for brahmastra release years will go by and waste of time for both. best time to get married and move to next chapter of there life. congrats to the bhatts and kapoors
REPLY 2 5 hours ago
Anonymous : they need to stop waiting for brahmastra release to marry .
REPLY 2 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Flop and fake marriage.
REPLY 3 4 hours ago
Anonymous : they should have married in 2019 itself. why they keep postpoing? pandemic is no reason to not marry many couple got hitched . if they are waiting for brahmastra it may take a while till theaters fill up . dont understand why they didnt do it long back .
REPLY 4 5 hours ago
Anonymous : AB is the best in the current lot. she seems to have adjusted well to duties of being RK wife is part of all family things . right time to marry cuz nobody knws when brahmastra will release and time is passing . good decision and wish them a happy married life
REPLY 4 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Fake.
REPLY 2 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Old man and uglia.
REPLY 5 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Most fake pair ever.
REPLY 6 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Jali na teri.. Jali na?
REPLY 2 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Ralia and Vickat getting married in December. Goooooodddd. There's no bad blood.
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : I'm so happy for both of them. God bless.
REPLY 4 5 hours ago
Anonymous : ALIA RANBIR WEDDING. YASSSSSS.
REPLY 2 5 hours ago
Anonymous : NO WEDDING
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Alia loves him since childhood. Finally bachpan ka pyar will get manzil.
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Omg.. I have always saw Alia as a baby. Can't believe she is getting married. OMGGGGGGGG.
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Relax. Not wedding now.
REPLY 2 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Very nice. Can't wait to see them as husband and wife.
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Finalllyyyy.. Congrats to both.
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Congo Rk & Aloo.
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Nobody gives a damn.
REPLY 2 5 hours ago
Anonymous : But you definitely give that's why you read and did comment on this post. Such a hate spreading person you are.
REPLY 2 4 hours ago
Anonymous : So many hate comments by kangana fans who are taking name of Katrina so that Alia and Ranbir fans hate her.
REPLY 2 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Ralia.. Yayyyy
REPLY 2 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Perhaps în 2045.
REPLY 2 3 hours ago
Anonymous : This news comes just a day after Vicky- Katrina wedding in December… so pathetic
REPLY 3 6 hours ago
Anonymous : RK AB news came actually on 25th October & on yesterday, 26th October vickat news came. Today these journos posted it again after contacting near sources of Kapoor family. If you don't believe me plz check the Internet as well as pinkvilla.
REPLY 3 4 hours ago
Anonymous : FAKE PV
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : They'll stags a break up in December, they've decided to end this 'fake relationship'.
REPLY 3 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Stage**
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Naysayer barked.
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Fake.
REPLY 2 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Fake kangana ranaut
REPLY 2 4 hours ago
Anonymous : They should just get married, and lets hope that RK remains faithful!!
REPLY 5 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Boring.
REPLY 3 6 hours ago
Anonymous : It's not a film that it will be interesting or boring.
REPLY 2 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Old & Young.
REPLY 2 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Age shamer spotted.
REPLY 3 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Rk & kk.
REPLY 2 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Kk and Vk.
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Alia&Varun.
REPLY 3 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Alia and Varun are best friends forever.
REPLY 1 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Fake marriage.
REPLY 4 6 hours ago
Anonymous : What the hell is a fake marriage? LOL.
REPLY 3 6 hours ago
Anonymous : PR marriage bro. as in you marry for publicity and career benefits .
REPLY 2 5 hours ago
Anonymous : What a loser is Rk.He lost katrina.
REPLY 4 6 hours ago
Anonymous : They're happy with their new partners. Stop bringing their past.
REPLY 3 6 hours ago
Anonymous : if it's true than congratulations
REPLY 2 6 hours ago
Anonymous : 2016 - RK and AB will wed by this year end , 2017 - RK And AB will wed by this year end , 2018-RK And AB will wed by this year end 2019 -RK And AB will wed by this year end 2020 -RK And AB will wed by this year end 2021 -RK And AB will wed by this year end ... 2022 ....
REPLY 5 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Kuch bhi mat bolo. Ranbir Alia started dating in 2018. In 2016 she was dating Sidharth Malhotra. Kya kuch bhi bolte ho.
REPLY 1 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Wedding în every year. Boring pair.
REPLY 2 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Sidharth Malhotra enjoy with AB
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Most corrupt lady
REPLY 2 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Most regulate lady.
REPLY 2 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Still million times better than Kangana Ranaut.
REPLY 3 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Corrupt lady Mrs. Kangana Modi
REPLY 2 5 hours ago
Anonymous : By many guys?
REPLY 1 5 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All