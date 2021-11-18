Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt to have a special corner dedicated to Rishi Kapoor in their new house?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most talked-about couples of Bollywood now. Ever since the news of them dating was out, fans were quite excited. In fact, now everyone is just waiting for them to tie the knot. Unfortunately, The wedding that was supposed to happen by the end of this year has reportedly now been pushed to 2022. But, one thing that has been going on in full swing is the construction of their multi-storey building in Mumbai. Alia, Ranbir and Neetu are spotted at the construction site quite often who are looking into each and every minute detail and making sure everything happens just the way they like. Well, the recent reports suggest that the couple’s new home will have a room dedicated to the late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Yes! You heard it right. An insider close to the Kapoor’s revealed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s new abode is reportedly the first high rise in the city to get every possible luxurious amenities. The same insider further revealed that there would be a special room dedicated to Ranbir’s dad Rishi Kapoor. According to reports in India Today, the insider said, “It would have been a dream for Rishi to see Ranbir and Alia get married. The family has preserved each and every small memory of the late actor with a lot of love. From his favourite chair to his bookshelf to small things that were dear to him will be all housed in a special room dedicated to Rishi. Ranbir and Alia have put in a lot of hard work and time into designing their new home, and they want to make it as cosy and homely as possible. Neetu too has been giving inputs and suggestions on how to make space for the family traditions and keep them intact like it was in KrishnaRaj, their old bungalow.”

Other than a special room dedicated to Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s new abode would also have a temperature-controlled swimming pool, an open-air amphitheatre, and many such modern amenities.

