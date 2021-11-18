Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt to have a special corner dedicated to Rishi Kapoor in their new house?

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 18, 2021
   
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt to have a special corner dedicated to Rishi Kapoor in their new house?
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt to have a special corner dedicated to Rishi Kapoor in their new house? (Pic credit - Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most talked-about couples of Bollywood now. Ever since the news of them dating was out, fans were quite excited. In fact, now everyone is just waiting for them to tie the knot. Unfortunately, The wedding that was supposed to happen by the end of this year has reportedly now been pushed to 2022. But, one thing that has been going on in full swing is the construction of their multi-storey building in Mumbai. Alia, Ranbir and Neetu are spotted at the construction site quite often who are looking into each and every minute detail and making sure everything happens just the way they like. Well, the recent reports suggest that the couple’s new home will have a room dedicated to the late actor Rishi Kapoor. 

Yes! You heard it right. An insider close to the Kapoor’s revealed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s new abode is reportedly the first high rise in the city to get every possible luxurious amenities. The same insider further revealed that there would be a special room dedicated to Ranbir’s dad Rishi Kapoor. According to reports in India Today, the insider said, “It would have been a dream for Rishi to see Ranbir and Alia get married. The family has preserved each and every small memory of the late actor with a lot of love. From his favourite chair to his bookshelf to small things that were dear to him will be all housed in a special room dedicated to Rishi. Ranbir and Alia have put in a lot of hard work and time into designing their new home, and they want to make it as cosy and homely as possible. Neetu too has been giving inputs and suggestions on how to make space for the family traditions and keep them intact like it was in KrishnaRaj, their old bungalow.”

Other than a special room dedicated to Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s new abode would also have a temperature-controlled swimming pool, an open-air amphitheatre, and many such modern amenities. 

Advertisement
Credits: Alia Bhatt/InstagramIndia Today

Comments
User Avatar
User Avatar
Anonymous : ranbir bahu for mahesh bhatt
REPLY 0 34 minutes ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : waiting for there christmas lunch appearnce this time as official couple. they would be engaged by then
REPLY 0 42 minutes ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : Ranbir and Alia to try to be in news everyday until Katrina's wedding??
REPLY 0 44 minutes ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : the wedding prep had started last year during arman jains wedding and rishiji himself confirmed they wrre planning on a small gatehring. . sadly rishji was admitted to hospital and pandemic follwed. god bless the couple
REPLY 0 57 minutes ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : surely it was alias idea to do this for rishi kapoor. she is very creative and good girl . neetuji and RK are very lucky to have alia as there bahu
REPLY 0 59 minutes ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : so cute. alias beautiful boys . congrats to the bhatts and kapoor family
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : Alias support for rishijis family was evidnt during funeral. she stood by neetuji like a rock . shes one of the main reasons rishijis family is back on there feet .
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : Yes RK dear, you ate able to sustain this far only because of daddy d
REPLY 0 1 hour ago