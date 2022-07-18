Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt having twins? Did the Brahmastra actor drop a hint, fans think so

Ever since Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy with Ranbir Kapoor, fans have not been able to keep their calm. Everyone is super excited to welcome Kapoor junior. Well, Ranbir is geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Shamshera and is leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. The actor has been interacting with the media extensively for the film and in a recent interview with Film Companion, the Wake Up Sid actor may have hinted that he and Alia might have twins.

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt to have twins?

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Ranbir Kapoor was asked to play a game of two truths and a lie. He was asked to make three statements out of which 2 statements will be true and 1 would be a lie. The twist was that he did not have to reveal what statements are true and what is a lie. Ranbir’s answer left everyone stunned. “I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work," the actor said. The moment this video went viral, fans have been wondering if Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are really expecting twins.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his film Shamshera. This film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The movie will also witness a face-off between Ranbir and Sanjay. The movie is slated to release on July 22. Besides, Ranbir is also looking forward to the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The movie will also mark Ranbir’s first collaboration with Alia Bhatt and will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9. Ranbir is also working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled project with Shraddha Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. This film will be directed by Karan Johar and it also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

