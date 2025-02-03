Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt join Aamir Khan at special screening of his son Junaid Khan's Loveyapa with Khushi Kapoor: WATCH

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is all set to make his big-screen debut with Loveyapa. The romantic-comedy film also features Khushi Kapoor as the female lead. Ahead of the film’s release on February 7, 2025, the makers have been hosting special screenings in town. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were welcomed by Aamir at the film’s star-studded premiere. Check it out!

On February 3, 2025, the makers of Loveyapa hosted another special screening in Mumbai. Among the celebs who arrived to watch Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in action were B-town lovers, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In a clip posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, the lovely couple was adorably welcomed by Junaid’s proud father, actor Aamir Khan.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt attend Loveyapa screening:

While Mr. Perfectionist escorted RK and Alia inside the venue, the trio posted together for the paparazzi. For the night, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor got dressed in a plain black shirt with matching pants and brown shoes. As for his wife, National Award-winning actress Alia, she stunned in a pearl white cropped shirt with well-tailored black pants.

She rounded her look with high heels, and pearl earrings and tied her hair in a sleek bun. As for the PK actor, Aamir Khan sported a gray kurta with flowy black pants and chunky boots. The star-studded special screening was also attended by Aamir’s B-town friend Kajol. The actress arrived donning a white shirt and blue denim which she layered with a cherry-red cardigan.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress was joined by celebs like Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali, and cricketer Zaheer Khan and his spouse, Sagarika Ghatge. Irrfan Pathan and his wife were also spotted at the star-studded screening.

For the unaware, Loveyapa is directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aghoram Kalpathi, Ganesh Kalpathi, Suresh Kalpathi, and Pradeep Ranganathan. Apart from Khushi and Junaid, it also stars Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Mandan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yusus Khan, Yuktam Kholsa and Kunj Anand.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!