Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt join mask clad Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone in Ranthambore New Year surprise PIC

In a perfect treat for New Year 2021 for fans, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh joined Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for an adorable photo on Ranthambore. The couples are holidaying with their respective families in Rajasthan.

Bollywood's most popular couples, - and and began 2021 together with their families in Ranthambore, Rajasthan. The 2 couples headed there a few days back with their families and left the internet wondering. With bated breath, fans were waiting to see a picture in which Ranbir, Alia, Deepika and Ranveer would be seen sharing the frame together. Well, guess what? The wish of fans came true as photos of the two couples have now surfaced on the internet and they will leave you in awe.

2021 just got a whole lot better as a perfect photo of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone with couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took everyone by surprise. Shared on the internet by a couple of fans, the photos feature Ranbir and Alia smiling away with Ranveer and Deepika. While Ranveer and Deepika could be seen wearing masks in a photo, Alia and Ranbir could be seen sans it. Alia is seen clad in a black puffer jacket with matching bottom while Ranbir is seen sporting a cool look in a green jacket with blue jeans and a cap.

On the other hand, Ranveer is seen opting for a black jacket with matching jeans and a white tee along with a black mask and shades. Deepika is seen posing with Ranveer in an all black look. While Deepika, Alia, Ranveer have not yet shared any pictures together on social media, these fan photos have surely come as a treat for all their fans. Ranbir and Ranveer did feature together in 's Instagram story and that photo too left the internet gushing over them.

Take a look at Deepika & Ranveer, Ranbir & Alia posing together:

Meanwhile, last evening, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a photo with the entire family and revealed that their trip had ended. Throughout their trip, Soni Razdan, Neetu, Riddhima kept sharing photos on social media and treating fans with surprises. However, Deepika and Ranveer have remained away from social media during their trip with the former's family. Photos of DeepVeer on a safari with Anisha, Ujjala Padukone and Prakash Padukone also gave fans a glimpse of how they were exploring the wild.

