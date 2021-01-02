  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt join mask clad Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone in Ranthambore New Year surprise PIC

In a perfect treat for New Year 2021 for fans, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh joined Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for an adorable photo on Ranthambore. The couples are holidaying with their respective families in Rajasthan.
26590 reads Mumbai Updated: January 2, 2021 12:55 pm
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt join mask clad Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone in Ranthambore New Year surprise PICRanbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt join mask clad Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone in Ranthambore New Year surprise PIC
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood's most popular couples, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt began 2021 together with their families in Ranthambore, Rajasthan. The 2 couples headed there a few days back with their families and left the internet wondering. With bated breath, fans were waiting to see a picture in which Ranbir, Alia, Deepika and Ranveer would be seen sharing the frame together. Well, guess what? The wish of fans came true as photos of the two couples have now surfaced on the internet and they will leave you in awe. 

2021 just got a whole lot better as a perfect photo of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone with couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took everyone by surprise. Shared on the internet by a couple of fans, the photos feature Ranbir and Alia smiling away with Ranveer and Deepika. While Ranveer and Deepika could be seen wearing masks in a photo, Alia and Ranbir could be seen sans it. Alia is seen clad in a black puffer jacket with matching bottom while Ranbir is seen sporting a cool look in a green jacket with blue jeans and a cap. 

On the other hand, Ranveer is seen opting for a black jacket with matching jeans and a white tee along with a black mask and shades. Deepika is seen posing with Ranveer in an all black look. While Deepika, Alia, Ranveer have not yet shared any pictures together on social media, these fan photos have surely come as a treat for all their fans. Ranbir and Ranveer did feature together in Neetu Kapoor's Instagram story and that photo too left the internet gushing over them. 

Take a look at Deepika & Ranveer, Ranbir & Alia posing together:

Meanwhile, last evening, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a photo with the entire family and revealed that their trip had ended. Throughout their trip, Soni Razdan, Neetu, Riddhima kept sharing photos on social media and treating fans with surprises. However, Deepika and Ranveer have remained away from social media during their trip with the former's family. Photos of DeepVeer on a safari with Anisha, Ujjala Padukone and Prakash Padukone also gave fans a glimpse of how they were exploring the wild. 

Also Read|Inside Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Ranthambore Safari with Anisha, Ujjala & Prakash Padukone; PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Manav ManglaniViral Bhayani

You may like these
Alia, Ranbir’s Brahmastra or Deepika, Ranveer’s ‘83, which couple’s film are you more excited about? COMMENT
Newsmakers of Week: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Christmas PDA to Alia Bhatt gracing Ranbir's family lunch
Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone to come together for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra trilogy?
Newsmakers of the Week: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s PDA to Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor at her BFF’s party
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor fans miss Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar's party video
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt to collaborate for an upcoming tour; READ Details
Anonymous 42 minutes ago

DeepppppppppVeerrrrrrrrr my jaaaaaaan.May God bless you

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

DeepVeer are the best.