Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma groove to Taare Gin Gin at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani’s sangeet: INSIDE glimpses

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are preparing to tie the knot very soon. The pre-wedding festivities have kicked off in Mumbai. Many of their family members were recently spotted at the sangeet ceremony and now some inside glimpses have surfaced on the internet. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and more set the dance floor on fire as they grooved to Taare Gin Gin.

On February 19, 2025, the Kapoor clan as well as other Bollywood celebrities were in attendance at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s sangeet. In one inside video, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Karisma Kapoor were seen heading to the dance floor as the party anthem Taare Gin Gin played in the background. As they grooved to the beats, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor joined them. Other family members also graced the stage as confetti was showered over everyone.

Watch the video here!

Some inside pictures were shared by the bride-to-be’s makeup artist. She clicked selfies with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and also posed with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tina Ambani.

The caption read, “Dream Come True!!! I finally worked with the Kapoor’s for @aadarjain & @alekhaadvani wedding celebrations. Doing the makeup for Bride and meeting all these beautiful K’s and Tina Ambani was the warmest experience. They are all so loveable and sweet.” Have a look!

The event choreographer dropped more pictures with Kareena, Riddhima, Neetu Kapoor, and more. The caption stated, “Congratulations @aadarjain mehndi Sangeet Evt Chographery by me thx to RIMA Jain Neetu Kapoor Fun evening & superbbb performances.” Check it out!