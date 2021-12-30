Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty: 5 B'Town couples we wish to see tying the knot in 2022

It won’t be wrong to say that 2021 was a great year for several B’Town couples. While some made their relationship official, a few others took the plunge and tied the knot with their respective partners. Be it Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif whose dreamy destination wedding in Rajasthan was the stuff of dreams, or Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, whose heartwarming wedding pictures sent social media into a daze.

However, there are several other lovebirds in the tinselville of Bollywood who have been painting the town red with their love stories. From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, to KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, these are B’Town couples who we hope to see getting married in 2022.

1. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

This is one of the most awaited weddings in Bollywood in recent years. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who made their relationship official in 2018, have been making headlines with their several public appearances together. This year on Diwali, Alia posted a picture with beau Ranbir for the very first time, thus taking the internet by storm. While there were rumours about the Brahmastra couple planning to tie the nuptial knot this year, they are reportedly eyeing wedding dates in 2022. Well, we can’t wait!

2. KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty

Rumours were abuzz that Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty are dating. They featured on each other’s Instagram feeds several times, leaving fans super excited. However, it was on Athiya’s birthday this year when KL Rahul posted a picture of them together with the caption, “Happy Birthday my (red heart emoji) which put speculations to rest, and made things Insta-official. Rahul also posed with the Shetty family on the screening of Ahan Shetty’s debut, Tadap.

3. Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s mushy pictures on Instagram have turned many hearts into puddles. The gorgeous couple reportedly met on the sets of a show, started dating, and soon after made their relationship official by posting pictures together on the gram. However, they have not said anything about plans of getting married yet. Well, 2022 might just be the year. Who knows?

4. Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are another B’Town couple whose romance makes headlines quite often. It’s been a couple of years since the two celebs started dating, and they soon made their relationship official in 2019. Their adorable Instagram posts and public appearances make fans swoon over them. Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, Arjun shared his thoughts on marriage. He said, “Even though I come from a broken home, I believe in marriage. I see a lot of happily married couples around. I believe it is a good option to have.” Do you think they will jump the gun in 2022? We hope so!

5. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have hardly shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. The two actors reportedly started dating after the release of their film, ‘Fukrey’. Earlier this year, in an interview with Film Companion, Richa and Ali revealed that they had to postpone their wedding plans because of COVID. Ali Said, “But we’re hoping in the new year [2022]. We were planning around the time the second wave came, but again, the second wave happened. So we couldn’t.”

Which couple would you like to see getting married in 2022? Let us know in the comments!

ALSO READ: TV couples we wish to see get married in 2022: Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal to Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat