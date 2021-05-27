Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt led Brahmastra makers get 10 teasers & 13 motion posters passed by CBFC: Report

Makers of the much-awaited VFX-driven epic Brahmastra might start the promotional drive soon as they get 10 teasers and 13 motions posters approved to broadcast by the CBFC.

With an epic ensemble of , , Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna amongst others, Brahmastra is much-awaited labor of love that has met the hard release luck for the last two years. Ayan Mukerji’s last directorial venture ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ released in 2013 to critical and commercial success, since then he is busy planning and conducting his three-part operatic epic. Brahmastra has almost become lore with release dates being shifted due to technical reasons and then in walks COVID leading to cinema meltdown. Brahmastra is touted as a big-screen experience and is not eyeing the OTT route.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Dharma Productions has cleared 10 teaser cuts and 13 motion posters by the CBFC to be used in a long-lasting marketing campaign for the Bollywood epic. Allegedly all the promotional material submitted to CBFC has been passed with no cuts and a ‘U’ certificate. The promotional material has been cleared in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bengali. Since Brahmastra is a three-part epic, the principal photography of the film still remains to be completed but makers might start the promotions for the first part soon.

An industry insider told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers have a lot of exciting content and they’ll be revealing it bit by bit through these short teasers. Also, the motion posters will add to the buzz; some of them can be character-introducing motion posters, maybe one for each of the lead cast – Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, , Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia.”

