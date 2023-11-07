Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt look happy in pic from daughter Raha’s first birthday; scrumptious menu details REVEALED

On November 6, 2023, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha, marked her first birthday. To commemorate this milestone, the doting parents organized a grand birthday celebration, graced by many Bollywood luminaries. Harsh Dixit, the head chef at Mumbai's Private Chefs Club, recently shared a snapshot featuring the culinary team with Ranbir and Alia. He also unveiled the delectable menu crafted for the joyous occasion.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor share a delightful moment with the culinary team

To celebrate their daughter Raha Kapoor's first birthday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a lavish party. The culinary delights were expertly handled by Mumbai's esteemed Private Chefs Club, with Harsh Dixit, the head chef, sharing a snapshot of the culinary team with the proud parents, Ranbir and Alia. He also revealed a mouthwatering menu that included treats like fries, ribbon sandwiches, Brie chili cheese toast, tacos, dosa, and an array of other delectable items, making the celebration truly special.

