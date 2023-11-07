Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt look happy in pic from daughter Raha’s first birthday; scrumptious menu details REVEALED

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their daughter Raha's first birthday with a joyous party and posed happily with the culinary team. The birthday menu is worth checking out; don't miss it!

On November 6, 2023, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha, marked her first birthday. To commemorate this milestone, the doting parents organized a grand birthday celebration, graced by many Bollywood luminaries. Harsh Dixit, the head chef at Mumbai's Private Chefs Club, recently shared a snapshot featuring the culinary team with Ranbir and Alia. He also unveiled the delectable menu crafted for the joyous occasion.

To celebrate their daughter Raha Kapoor's first birthday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a lavish party. The culinary delights were expertly handled by Mumbai's esteemed Private Chefs Club, with Harsh Dixit, the head chef, sharing a snapshot of the culinary team with the proud parents, Ranbir and Alia. He also revealed a mouthwatering menu that included treats like fries, ribbon sandwiches, Brie chili cheese toast, tacos, dosa, and an array of other delectable items, making the celebration truly special.

Party menu

