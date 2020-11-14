Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt look stunning in ethnic wear as they celebrate Diwali together in style; See Pics

Ranbir Kapoor is seen in a red coloured kurta and his lady love Alia Bhatt is stealing hearts with a dark coloured traditional outfit.

The most loved couple from the Bollywood industry, and are winning hearts with their respective festive looks on the occasion of Diwali. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor Ranbir Kapoor is seen in a red coloured kurta and his lady love is stealing hearts with a dark coloured traditional outfit, and delicate jewellery. The Highway actress Alia Bhatt is making an impeccable style statement with her ethnic look. The actress is seen wearing stunning earrings and bindi to compliment her festive look. The stunner Alia Bhatt surely knows how to make heads turn with her fashion statements.

Be it a casual outing with friends or a red carpet event, the Bollywood diva surely knows how to make a lasting impression with her looks. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. The actress shared a gorgeous photo of herself in a pink coloured traditional outfit. The diva looked breath-taking in her pink outfit. The fans and followers of Alia Bhatt were thoroughly delighted to see her photos which she shared on the occasion of Diwali. On the other hand, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is also looking very dapper and handsome in his festive look.

Check out the post

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star also enjoys a massive fan following. On the work front, both the actors will be seen in the upcoming film called Brahmastra. The film will also feature Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The southern actor Nagarjuna will also feature in the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Credits :instagram

