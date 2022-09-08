Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt make a heart at Brahmastra event and leave fans in a puddle of love; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are two of the most loved stars in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals. The couple is on cloud 9 these days as they are soon going to embrace parenthood in the coming months. Apart from that, these two are also grabbing all the limelight for their upcoming release Brahmastra. The entire team has been leaving no stones unturned to promote the film and the team was in Delhi for the promotions. As always the husband-wife duo painted the town red with their chemistry.

In the video, we can see Alia Bhatt wearing a lavender-coloured blazer over a white tee that she paired with blue denim. The actress looked cute as she left her hair open and wore golden hoops. She stood with Ranbir Kapoor who wore a brown coloured sweater top that he paired with brown coloured pants and boots. Both the husband-wife duo formed a heart with their hands at the event as they cutely looked at each other.