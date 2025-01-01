Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt make beautiful memories in Thailand as they kickstart 2025 with family, friends, including Rohit Dhawan and Ayan Mukerji; don’t miss Raha’s cute glimpse
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha went to Thailand to kickstart 2025 with beautiful memories. They were joined by Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Rohit Dhawan, Soni Razdan and others.
New Year is a great opportunity to spend some quality time with friends and family before we eventually get into the grind. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made great use of the holiday season and took a trip to Thailand to welcome 2025 with their friends and family members. In a picture, the celebrity couple was spotted with their daughter Raha along with Rohit Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and others. Check it out!
A while ago, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram account and dropped a cute family picture from their recent trip to Thailand. In the photo, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen smiling brightly. While the couple stood next to each other, the Animal actor held their cute daughter Raha Kapoor in his arms. Celebs like Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Ayan Mukerji, Rohit Dhawan, Shaheen Bhatt, Bharat Shani, and others also made it on the vacation.
Earlier, Riddhima and her mother Neetu also dropped several images of them having a blast at New Year’s Eve. In the picture, Alia and Ranbir twinned in black outfits. Sharing the images, Shani penned, “The party’s just begun, and 2025 is ready to shine! #NewYearVibes” Happy New Year insta Fam.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Having said that, she is in talks with Dinesh Vijan for a feature film. A source close to the development exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Alia has always discussed multiple feature films with Dinesh Vijan and is now on the verge of collaborating with the producer.”
The insider added, “Alia is excited to partner with Maddock on this feature film, which could start a parallel universe alongside the horror comedy universe comprising Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Thamma. The new universe will feature, Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani among many others. The talks are on, and things are expected to be on paper by the first quarter of 2025.”
