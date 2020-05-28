Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt make for cutesy duo as they lean on each other in endearing throwback photos

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the popular couples in Bollywood. Throwback photos of Ranbir and Alia doing rounds on social media prove that they make for an adorable duo.

It has been a while since fans of and have been waiting to see the real-life couple on screen as well in Brahmastra. While the release of the film is still away, often throwback photos of Ranbir and Alia surface on social media from the shoot of the film. Brahmastra’s shoot began in 2017 and since then, the duo have been together. Whenever a new photo of Ranbir and Alia surfaces on social media, it ends up going viral among the fans.

Once again, a few throwback photos of Ranbir and Alia are doing rounds on social media and they are just too adorable to miss. In one of the photos is of the time when Brahmastra was being shot in Bulgaria features Alia and Ranbir enjoying a candlelit dinner with their team. In the adorable photo, we can see Ranbir leaning on Alia as he kept his one arm around her in a cute way. Both Alia and Ranbir can be seen smiling as they enjoy each other’s company.

In another photo, we can see Ranbir leaning on Alia while posing for another selfie with their members. While Ranbir can be seen flashing his million-dollar smile, Alia is seen posing with her beau in the selfie. The endearing photo is proof that they two make for a cutesy pair and adds to the excitement of seeing the two together on the big screen in Brahmastra.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s throwback photos:

Meanwhile, before the lockdown, Brahmastra’s shoot was going on in Mumbai and often photos of Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia would surface on social media. However, due to the lockdown, shooting has been stalled and some portion of the film still remains to be shot. Brahmastra stars Ranbir, Alia, Big B, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and . It is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

