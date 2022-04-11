Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Marriage: Throwback to when the actress attended Kapoor's annual Christmas lunches

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot in the coming weeks and we absolutely cannot keep calm. After all, it is one of the most high-profile matches of tinsel town. And more than that, it makes us restore our faith in love. Alia has had a crush on Ranbir ever since she was 12 years old and today, she is ready to the marry the love of her lives. While the couple remained very low-key about their relationship throughout the past years, Alia would often be a guest at Kapoor’s gatherings.

For the Kapoor’s, the annual Christmas lunch at the late Shashi Kapoor's Mumbai home has become a tradition; thanks to the legendary actor's late wife Jennifer Kendal, which started over three decades ago. In fact, Alia attended the Kapoors’ Christmas parties for a few years in a row and made huge headlines. Thus, the couple has been going steady for a while. Alia made her debut at the Kapoors’ Christmas gathering in 2019. Alia had worn a baby blue crop top with checkered sleeves which was paired with long baby pink and blue checkered flowy skirt for her first meet. The actress wore white strappy platform heels, a fresh face of makeup and cascading curls to complete the easy-breezy look.

Take a look:

In 2020, she opted for another super cute look. Alia was seen sporting a light green buttoned dress with silver heels. She teamed it up with a red Christmas cap and cool black sunglasses as she joined Ranbir to celebrate the festival with his family. Ranbir, on the other hand, kept it casual in a grey tee with brown pants and shoes.

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt just fits in perfectly with the Kapoor’s and we absolutely cannot wait for the sweet couple to finally tie the knot.

