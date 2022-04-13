As Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt marry, here are 5 times former was protective of his ladylove in crowd

After several years of dating each other, lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally taking the plunge. In a couple of days from today, Ranbir and Alia will be officially man and wife. In all these years of being in a relationship, the star couple made headlines numerous times. Fans would excitedly wait for their pictures from any public appearance they made together. During all these times, whenever the couple was surrounded by a crowd, Ranbir was extremely protective of his ladylove.

So, ahead of their D-Day on the 15th of April, at the Barfi actor’s residence Vastu, let us look at 5 such instances when Ranbir turned into a protective beau for Alia Bhatt.

1. Outside a restaurant

This picture is from last month, when Ranbir and Alia had stepped out in the city for a dinner date. The couple looked gorgeous in their effortlessly stylish date-night outfits. As they walked out of the restaurant, the paps clicked them. Ranbir held onto Alia, as he followed behind her.

2. Amid airport chaos

After welcoming New Year 2022 with a holiday together, Alia and Ranbir were back in the city. At the airport, the latter shielded the actress amid the chaos, as she tried to get inside the car.

3. At the airport again

Not only this year, but Ranbir was also a doting boyfriend to Alia at the beginning of 2020 as well. The couple was clicked at the Mumbai airport as they returned from their New Year’s vacation with Ayan Mukerji. Here too, Ranbir tried to keep the crowd at bay.

4. At the Jodhpur airport

Last year, the couple had jetted off to Rajasthan to celebrate Ranbir’s 39th birthday. As they headed back, fans spotted them at Jodhpur airport. While they were swamped by fans trying to click selfies, Ranbir turned his protective boyfriend mode on and held Alia by her arms, ensuring that she is safe.

5. When Ranbir dropped Alia home

This was in the year 2018, a few months after they made their first public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding. Ranbir and Alia were exiting a venue together, when the former showed his concern for the Raazi actress and said, “Alia, I will drop you?” She then sat in his car as the two left the venue.

