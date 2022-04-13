Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Mehendi: BFF Akansha, Shweta Bachchan, Navya, Nikhil Nanda leave after ceremony; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be getting married this week. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the couple, who have been dating each other for so many years, will finally tie the knot on April 15th in an intimate ceremony that will be attended by their close family and friends. Earlier today, the duo's wedding festivities kick-started with Mehendi which was attended by Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karan Johar, Rima Jain, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others.

Now, Alia's best friend-actor Akanksha Ranjan, Shweta Bachchan, her husband Nikhil Nanda, and daughter Navya Naveli were seen leaving Ranbir's Vastu residence after attending the couple's Mehendi. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress's close friends Anushka Ranjan, and Meghna Ghoyal were also clicked by the paparazzi after the festivities.

Check out the photos:

It is said that Alia and Ranbir will have a traditional Punjabi wedding and it is going to be a starry affair and will reportedly be attended by celebs like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, etc. Reportedly, the soon-to-be-wedded couple will also host a grand reception for their industry friends at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on April 17th.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love on the sets of their film, Brahmastra, and have been in a relationship since 2018. The couple made their relationship official by appearing together for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception. Meanwhile, it is reported that the couple will be making an official announcement about their D-Day soon.

