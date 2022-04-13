Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Mehendi Ceremony: Ladkewale Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Riddhima arrive in style

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Apr 13, 2022 02:37 PM IST  |  13.7K
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Mehendi: Ladkewale Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Riddhima, Aadar arrive in style
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Mehendi: Ladkewale Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Riddhima, Aadar arrive in style (Pic credit - APH Images/ Viral Bhayani)
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Finally, the countdown for the biggest Bollywood wedding of the year has begun. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding festivities have begun. The day for which every fan was eagerly waiting for, is almost here and we bet the excitement level of everyone is rising a notch higher. In the morning, we saw Neetu Kapoor along with her daughter Riddhima and her hubby arriving at Ranbir’s house for the puja. After that now reportedly, the Mehendi function has begun for which the ladkewala’s have arrived once again at the Sanju actor’s home. We can spot Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, her daughter, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa, Ayan Mukerji and others arriving in style. 

In the images, we can see Neetu Kapoor looking gorgeous. She looks very happy and has a big smile on her face. The veteran actress can be seen wearing a multi-coloured attire and waves at the paps from the car. She is accompanied by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who too looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a sequined saree. Ayan Mukerji too arrives in a white kurta pyjama. Anissa Malhotra stuns in a peach coloured attire and greets paparazzi, Aadar Jain also arrives wearing white. 

Take a look: 

adaaranisaneetuayan

Meanwhile, we have already given you a glimpse of Alia Bhatt’s house being lit up with lights. Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that the wedding is going to take place on April 15. Today morning Ayan Mukerji shared a teaser from Brahmastra’s song Kesariya and wished his BFFs Ranbir and Alia love and luck for their wedding. 

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding LIVE updates Day 1: Neetu Kapoor greets paps after puja, duo's mehendi today

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!