Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Mehendi Ceremony: Ladkewale Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Riddhima arrive in style
In the images, we can see Neetu Kapoor looking gorgeous. She looks very happy and has a big smile on her face. The veteran actress can be seen wearing a multi-coloured attire and waves at the paps from the car. She is accompanied by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who too looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a sequined saree. Ayan Mukerji too arrives in a white kurta pyjama. Anissa Malhotra stuns in a peach coloured attire and greets paparazzi, Aadar Jain also arrives wearing white.
Meanwhile, we have already given you a glimpse of Alia Bhatt’s house being lit up with lights. Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that the wedding is going to take place on April 15. Today morning Ayan Mukerji shared a teaser from Brahmastra’s song Kesariya and wished his BFFs Ranbir and Alia love and luck for their wedding.
