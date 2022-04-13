Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Mehendi Ceremony: Ladkewale Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Riddhima arrive in style

Finally, the countdown for the biggest Bollywood wedding of the year has begun. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding festivities have begun. The day for which every fan was eagerly waiting for, is almost here and we bet the excitement level of everyone is rising a notch higher. In the morning, we saw Neetu Kapoor along with her daughter Riddhima and her hubby arriving at Ranbir’s house for the puja. After that now reportedly, the Mehendi function has begun for which the ladkewala’s have arrived once again at the Sanju actor’s home. We can spot Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, her daughter, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa, Ayan Mukerji and others arriving in style.

In the images, we can see Neetu Kapoor looking gorgeous. She looks very happy and has a big smile on her face. The veteran actress can be seen wearing a multi-coloured attire and waves at the paps from the car. She is accompanied by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who too looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a sequined saree. Ayan Mukerji too arrives in a white kurta pyjama. Anissa Malhotra stuns in a peach coloured attire and greets paparazzi, Aadar Jain also arrives wearing white.