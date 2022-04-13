Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Mehendi: Mahesh Bhatt greets paps, Pooja Bhatt flaunts her Mehendi

Finally, the pre-wedding festivities of the much-awaited Bollywood wedding have begun. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to get hitched in a few days from now. Since morning family members of the Sanju actor have been arriving at his house. From mom Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor to friends Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji, many arrived for Mehendi ceremony of the stars. Now, the ladkiwaale’s have made an entry. Mahesh Bhatt along with Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt arrived.

In the pictures, we can see Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt looking dapper in a white kurta Pyjama. He is seated in the backseat of his car along with his daughter Pooja Bhatt. Pooja looks stunning in her yellow traditional attire. The filmmaker could be seen folding his hands and greeting the paps. On the other hand, Pooja flaunted her tiny cute Mehendi while waving at the paparazzi.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, we have already given you a glimpse of Alia Bhatt’s house being lit up with lights. Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that the wedding is going to take place on April 15. Today morning Ayan Mukerji shared a teaser from Brahmastra’s song Kesariya and wished his BFFs Ranbir and Alia love and luck for their wedding. The security has already been beefed up outside their house. Now fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to make it official.

