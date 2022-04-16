Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Mehendi PICS: Priyanka Chopra, Rakul Preet, Jacqueline Fernandez in awe of the couple

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally became Mr. and Mrs. Kapoor on the 14th of April as they exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony. The beautiful marriage ceremony was held at Vastu house of the groom. The couple was joined by only a small group of people comprising their near and dear ones along with a few industry friends. The couple looked dreamy in their wedding pictures as they sported vibrant traditional wear on their special day. Alia Bhatt recently shared pictures of their fun-filled Mehendi ceremony, which was held at Vastu house.

Within a few minutes of the pictures being shared on social media, they have gone viral. Multiple celebs to the comment section to appreciate the pics. Some names include Priyanka Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirza, Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudry, Zoya Akhtar, VJ Anusha and others. The celebs dropped heart emojis for the enchanting pics of the couple.

See celeb comments here-

For the unversed, the couple had a very intimate wedding, which was attended by only a handful of close friends and family members. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Luv Ranjan and few others were present at the ceremony in addition to a few friends.

Now, as per reports, Alia and Ranbir will be making their first man and wife appearance at a small party. The couple will be hosting a reception cum get-together for their industry friends on Saturday evening. The venue is said to be a posh hotel for the same.

