Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna join SS Rajamouli for Brahmastra poster launch in Hyderabad; PICS

After the massive launch of Brahmastra's Hindi motion poster, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji joined SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna Akkineni in Hyderabad to launch the Telugu poster. On Saturday morning, Karan Johar along with Ranbir, Alia, Ayan joined Nagarjuna and Rajamouli to share the first motion poster with the South audience of the film that will be released in multiple languages. Starring Ranbir and Alia in the lead, Brahmastra will feature Nagarjuna in a pivotal role as well.

In the photos, Ranbir is seen clad in a red tee with black jeans. The actor teamed it up with shoes and cool sunglasses as he arrived for the event. On the other hand, Alia is seen sporting a sequinned blue jacket with a matching leather skirt and heels. Alia's hair and makeup game was on point and she looked chic in her look. Nagarjuna opted for casual black attire while Rajamouli was seen sporting a check shirt with trousers. Karan Johar and Ayan kept things classy as they arrived at the Brahmastra motion poster launch.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, at the event, Rajamouli presented the motion poster on behalf of Ayan and Karan. Ayan, who has directed Brahmastra, was all praises for SS Rajamouli and claimed that he is a huge fan of the RRR director. Alia, who has worked with Nagarjuna in the film, also remembered the shoot days in Bulgaria with him. She praised him as an actor and performer at the poster launch event.

Talking about Brahmastra, the film will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada. The film showcases the story of Shiva, a man who has the power to create fire from his palms. The poster also showcased Ranbir in a never-seen-before avatar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in the lead. It is all set to release on September 9, 2022.

