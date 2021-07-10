Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt: Net worth to family bonding, How they're on the way to being the next power couple

Having been together for a long time now, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the hot couples whose marriage rumours keep coming in from time to time. Amid this, we list why this stunning pair makes it to the list of power couples in Bollywood.

Among the various couples that have gained popularity in Bollywood, the sweet romance of and seems to stand out. Right from the start, Alia was smitten by Ranbir and this we know due to one of her own admissions that she had a crush on Ranbir since his assistant director days. Years later, the two are not just the biggest actors of the nation but also a couple who have been by each other's side through thick and thin.

Now, as Ranbir and Alia have built their relationship and have grown professionally to be superstars, their fans cannot wait to hear about their wedding. While rumours of the two getting hitched have been coming in for a long time, there has not been any official confirmation about it. Nevertheless, they continue to be seen with each other's families at get-togethers and their fans continue to fawn over them. All the while that Alia and Ranbir have been seeing each other, they have built their own lives and careers. Today, we list how Alia and Ranbir are on their way to being the next 'power' couple of Bollywood.

Net Worth

'We're a team, watch us build an empire together,' is a quote that comes to mind when we look at this couple. Both Ranbir and Alia are superstars of their generation and are doing some great work when it comes to content. Top directors and producers wish to work with them and amid all of it, they have managed to grow their individual careers to the zenith of success. Talking about Ranbir, as per various reports, Ranbir's net worth is estimated around Ts 322 Crores. This net worth includes various properties he owns across the country along with his luxurious home in Mumbai that is estimated at around Rs 16 Crore. Talking about his love for hot wheels, Ranbir owns various luxurious cars including Land Rover Range Rover Vogue (approx Rs 1.6 Crore), Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG (approx Rs 2.14 Crore), Audi A8 (approx Rs 1.56 Crore), Audi R8 (approx Rs 2.72 Crore) and many more. Besides this, Ranbir endorses several brands individually and is a hot favourite when it comes to brand endorsements. With so much that he has done in his career spanning 14 years, he is surely among the superstars in Bollywood.

On the other hand, talking about Alia's net worth, the actress has managed to become quite popular in her 9-year-long career. Reportedly, Alia's net worth is estimated at around Rs 74 Crore. The actress owns an expensive home in Bandra which is in the same apartment complex as her beau Ranbir. The house is estimated at Rs 32 Crore. Besides this, Alia also has a swanky vanity van that has been designed by . She also owns a house in a posh area of London where the average price of the property is between Rs 10.4 Crore to Rs 31 Crore. Talking about her love for cars, the actress owns many expensive beasts including Rover Range Rover Vogue (Rs 1.74 Crore), Audi A6 (Rs 61 Lakh) and BMW 7 Series (Rs 1.37 Crore). Alia also is a favourite when it comes to brand endorsements and as per Duff & Phelps report, Alia's brand value was estimated at around Rs 338 Crore. She was among the top female superstars in the top 10 celebrity brand list. Since Ranbir and Alia both are hot favourites, brands love to have them together. So far, Ranbir and Alia have endorsed a chip brand and an e-commerce portal. Together, when we talk about Ranbir and Alia, their net worth surely goes through the roof, all thanks to their individual assets.

Business Ventures & Future projects

Not just sticking to their passion for acting, Ranbir and Alia have invested in ventures other than Bollywood too. Talking about Ranbir, he has invested in Indian Super League team, Mumbai FC. Being passionate about football prompted him to invest in it and well, invested he is, as we often get to see him on the ground to cheer for his team. Not just him, even girlfriend Alia and his mom have been spotted rooting for their team during important matches. Coming to his film projects, he currently has films including Brahmastra, Animal, Shamshera and Luv Ranjan's untitled film.

Talking about Alia, the actress also has begun growing her empire and recent additions to it are her children's clothing brand Ed-a-mamma and her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions. The actress is all set to co-produce her first project with and also starring in it. The film is titled Darlings. The shoot for it recently kicked off. Besides this, she also has RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Takht, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her kitty. Together, Ranbir and Alia have Brahmastra with Ayan Mukerji and it is among the most anticipated films. With so much entertainment to offer their fans, Ranbir and Alia surely are on the path of becoming the next 'IT' couple of Bollywood!

Family legacy and bond

What makes a power couple different from the rest is the fact that they don't just invest in passions, but also in each other's family and support systems. Talking about Ranbir and Alia, in the time that the two have been together, both Ranbir and Alia have spent time with each other's families. Talking about Ranbir, he comes from the first family of Indian cinema, the Kapoors and hence, has a huge legacy to carry ahead. On the other hand, Alia's folks too have served Indian cinema for a long time and her father Mahesh Bhatt has been one of the renowned filmmakers in the country. With a solid legacy behind them, the two seemed to have done pretty well at upholding it.

Talking about their bond with each other's families, Ranbir and Alia are often seen present at every important event. Be it being present during late 's treatment and spending time with him and Neetu in New York with Ranbir or supporting his sister Riddhima amid the last rites, Alia has ensured that she is there when needed. Even during happy occasions like Kapoor family Christmas lunches or Raksha Bandhan get-togethers or birthdays, Alia is seen accompanying Ranbir. On the other hand, Ranbir too is seen spending time with her family. His photos from the common family evening dinners with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt have been a favourite of fans. Well, clearly, the couple is going the extra mile when it comes to ensuring family bonding and fans are totally loving it!

Spending quality time on vacations

Amid being so occupied with work and family commitments, Ranbir and Alia don't forget taking time off. A power couple surely knows how to work hard and party harder and when we look at Ranbir and Alia, this seems to hold true. During the time that they have been together, there have been several times that they have jetted off for vacations with each other and with their families. Be it their adventure trip to Masai Mara in Kenya or their getaway to Thailand in 2019, Ranbir and Alia surely know how to spend time away from the world. In April 2021, the couple took a quick getaway to the Maldives after recovering from COVID 19 and well, it certainly made heads turn. Not just this, Ranbir and Alia welcomed the new year 2021 together at Ranthambore with their respective families by their side. Photos of Neetu and Riddhima hanging out with Alia during the vacay had gone viral on social media. All in all, this couple ensures that they get enough time away from the limelight with each other and that too in style!

While rumour mills have been at it regarding their marriage for a long time, we cannot wait for this couple to finally officially announce their union!

