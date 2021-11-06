Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt or Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor? PICK the couple whose desi look you'd recreate

Another exciting and celebratory week in Bollywood has come to an end and due to Diwali, many of our favourite Btowners stepped out dressed to impress. Speaking of this, two of the hottest couples in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted this week as they went out in the city to celebrate the festival. Both the couples put their best fashion foot forward for Diwali. However, we'd love to know the couple's style that you'd love to recreate.

Talking about Ranbir and Alia, the couple, who has been the talk of the town owing to their rumoured wedding, managed to add fuel to the speculations with their Diwali appearance at Goddess Durga pandal in the city. While Alia opted for a pretty Sabyasachi purple lehenga with a pair of jhumkis, Ranbir kept it traditional in a blue kurta pajama. The couple complimented each other well and posed together for paps.

On the other hand, Malaika and Arjun often get spotted in the city when they step out. However, this time, their traditional dressing made heads turn. At Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash, the couple arrived in complete style and were snapped by the paps. Malaika was seen clad in a shiny mustard blouse with a hot pink saree with a golden border. She added a pearl choker and opted for completely glam makeup. On the other hand, Arjun kept it classy in a black Kurta and pajama by Kunal Rawal.

Between the two stylish couples, Ranbir-Alia and Arjun-Malaika, we'd love to know who won your hearts and whose look you would recreate with your better half. Go ahead, vote and tell us who you picked in the comment section.

