Ranbir Kapoor for Alia Bhatt or Virat Kohli for Anushka Sharma; Who is the better photographer? VOTE NOW

Ranbir Kapoor has clicked some photos for Alia Bhatt during the lockdown while Virat Kohli has been clicking wife Anushka Sharma's photo since forever. And our question is simple, who do you think is the better photographer?
6806 reads Mumbai
This lockdown, social media has been the respite for many, and in fact, some of the favourite B-town couples have been shelling out major couple goals, including the likes of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli and many others. Alia and Ranbir have been dating for a while now while Anushka and Virat have been married for a while and the lockdown seems to have given both these couples to spend quality time with each other.

And it looks like the ladies have been putting the time with their men to good use since they have been sharing some stunning photos on social media, and we guess the credit goes to the guys after all. In fact, Alia had shared one photo giving credits to her favourite photographer RK as well, and the photo coming in at a time when reports about their break up were doing the rounds lead to the photo doing the rounds all over the internet.

Anushka, on the other hand, has been sharing some of the most amazing sun-kissed photos and while she boasts to know all the right spots with great light, we think Virat knows how to click her photos just equally well too. And what makes things more adorable is how Virat also goes on to drop comments on photos of the actress as well, thereby making fans go awe. None the less, we think both Ranbir and Virat do a good job with the photos they click for their ladylove and we love them.

However, who do you think is the better photographer after all basis the photos we have seen? Drop your comments and vote here!

Credits :Pinkvilla

