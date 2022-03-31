Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & others’ tribute to Rishi Kapoor gets love from Zoya Akhtar, Riddhima Kapoor & more

Veteran actor, late Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen has released on a streaming platform tonight on the 31st of March. The movie is undoubtedly extremely special for his loved ones, well-wishers, and fans, as this marks Rishi Kapoor’s final film, his swansong. Last night, in a heart-warming gesture, many celebrities from B’Town, including Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor, his ladylove Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others, came together to pay a tribute to the legacy of Rishi Kapoor, as they danced to his evergreen song, Om Shanti Om, from his film Karz. And now, many have reacted to the video.

Farhan Akhtar shared the video on his Instagram space and wrote, “A memorable actor, an unforgettable icon of the screen (heart emoji) #legendsareforever”. Zoya Akhtar took to the comments section and wrote, “Monty Forever (red heart emoji). No one was ever like him. No one will be.” Apart from Farhan, Rishi Kapoor’s wife, Neetu Kapoor also shared the video on her Instagram space, and wrote, “lovely tribute to kapoor Saab (heart emoji) (folded hands emoji) #Sharmaji Namkeen”. Soni Razdaan took to the comments and wrote “Soooooo beautiful (red heart emojis)”. Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also left a red heart emoji in the comments. Saba Pataudi wrote, “VERY moved and loved it”.

Arjun Kapoor, who features in the tribute video, shared it on his Instagram space with the caption, “To the legend who left a legacy behind (stars emoji) #legendsareforever”. His sister Anshula Kapoor commented, “Love this (red heart emojis)”.

Apart from Ranbir, Alia, Aamir, and Kareena, other actors who featured in the video include Farhan Akhtar (who has also produced Sharmaji Namkeen), Vicky Kaushal, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aadar Jain, and Tara Sutaria.

Take a look at the reactions to Rishi Kapoor’s tribute video:

