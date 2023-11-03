Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt pose at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash; Kareena Kapoor-Karisma, Navya join ‘fam-jam’

Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday celebration was nothing short of lavish, taking place in Mumbai last night. The star-studded affair saw a constellation of Bollywood celebrities and other luminaries joining the party to honor the legendary actor. It was an evening filled with memorable moments as attendees connected with families and bonded with friends and colleagues from the industry. Power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, and Navya Naveli Nanda, added to the glittering guest list, making it a night to remember.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt join family and friends at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash

Karisma Kapoor, on Friday, November 3, shared a stunning group picture, capturing a beautiful moment from Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday bash, on her Instagram. In the photo, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are seen striking a romantic pose, with Alia's arms around Ranbir's neck. Alia, dressed in a short black dress, wore silver earrings and carried a black bag. She sported on-point makeup with her hair left open. Ranbir complemented her look, wearing a white shirt with black pants and orange glasses for the occasion.

The couple was joined by Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt in the image. Shaheen looked elegant in a purple gown. The Kapoor sisters, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma, added to the glamor, with Kareena donning a white outfit and Karisma dazzling in a green sequined dress. Navya Naveli Nanda also graced the occasion, donning a black one-shoulder dress.

Karisma captioned the photo with, "Making memories with our friends and family #famjam #foreverfriends," capturing the essence of the unforgettable moment.”

Have a look!

