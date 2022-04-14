Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt raised a toast, relived Rishi-Neetu Kapoor's wedding memories on their big day; PIC

Some traditions never change! And Ranbir Kapoor today followed the same. The actor got married to Alia Bhatt in an intimate wedding ceremony on April 14. Alia dropped dreamy photos from her wedding ceremony with Ranbir and thanked all her fans and followers for the love. Apart from their first pictures as a married couple, inside glimpses from their wedding are doing rounds on the internet. One of which has grabbed our attention and we are sure it will melt your hearts.

The couple raised a toast on their big day and relived Rishi-Neetu Kapoor's wedding memories. A picture of the couple surfaced online where they can be seen celebrating the big moment of their life. A similar capture of Rishi and Neetu raising a toast on their marriage has gone viral on the internet. For those unaware, Ranbir Kapoor's parents, actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor tied the knot on January 22, 1980. The couple had gotten engaged in 1979 on the 13th of April. Just a day ago, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to reminisce about her engagement day. Sharing a picture she wrote, ''Fond memories of Baisakhi day as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979." Take a look: Just a few hours ago, Alia Bhatt shared a heartfelt note on her social media handle. It read, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.” Also Read: Alia Bhatt's dad Mahesh Bhatt flaunts his love for Ranbir Kapoor, gets his name written in his Mehendi; WATCH