Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt resume work on Brahmastra; Amitabh Bachchan to join couple to film final schedule
Bollywood is getting back on its feet and resuming work, slow and steady. It was previously reported that Salman Khan will be eyeing to complete Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Now, it is said that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra is also expected to start rolling soon. The movie, directed by Ayan Mukerji, has witnessed setbacks in the past. With the COVID-19 lockdown coming in place, the film's filming has been impacted. However, Ranbir and Alia have resumed work and have been dubbing for the film lately, Mumbai Mirror reports.
The national daily said that the duo has been visiting a dubbing studio in Bandra and completing the post-production work. Ranbir was also reportedly in the studio with Ayan on Thursday. While the duo completes dubbing, Ayan has been coordinating with his post-production team to finish work on footage that has been shot.
Apart from dubbing and editing, the team has also been working on a special video series that will release days before the movie's release. The videos will help audiences to get a glimpse of the world of Brahmastra. While post-production work has been Ayan's attention lately, the director will reunite with the cast of the film to film the final leg of the movie. It is reported that the film has a 10 to 12 days schedule in place during which a few scenes and a song featuring the lead will be shot. "They will decide on the timeline and shoot in a city studio. Amitabh Bachchan is expected to be a part of this final schedule and will shoot some important scenes with Ranbir Kapoor," the source revealed.
As for the release date, given that there is no clarity on when the theatres could reopen, a new release date is yet to be decided. Speaking about the special videos and the release date, the source said, "They have also been working on a special video series to introduce the audience to the world of Brahmastra, which will be unveiled in succession closer to the date of release which has yet to be decided given the delay and the fact that theatres in India are not yet operational."
