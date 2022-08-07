Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt reveal keeping their relationship secret from BFF Ayan Mukerji: We thought he would..

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most adored couples in the industry. The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, at their Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai, after being in a relationship for 5 years. The duo is currently awaiting the release of their much-anticipated film, Brahmastra, which is directed by their best friend Ayan Mukerji. Everyone knows that Ranbir and Alia share a close bond with Ayan and they've often spoken about it in public.

Recently, speaking to the media, Ranbir and Alia revealed that despite their friendship, they had to hide their relationship with Ayan at the start. "Alia, Ayan, and I have spent so much time making Brahmastra that so much has changed in our lives over the years. In these years, whenever we met, Ayan would always be obsessing over Brahmastra. After every conversation, Ayan would always be directing our attention towards Brahmastra. At one point, when Alia and I had started dating, we couldn't even tell Ayan that we'd started seeing each other, fearing that he would freak out." Further, reacting to this revelation, Ayan said, "I had a very mature reaction when Ranbir broke the news to me. I had to be at my best behaviour with my close friends."

Recently, Alia, Ranbir, and Ayan made a stylish appearance for the preview of the Brahmastra song Deva Deva. Meanwhile, the couple's Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9, 2022. The film also stars actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Apart from Brahmastra, Alia will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara. She also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and a Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone. Next, Ranbir, on the other hand, will feature in Animal, Shamshera, and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

