Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Samara in a perfect PIC sum up Neetu Kapoor's 'world'

Neetu Kapoor took to social media to share an unseen photo with Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and grandaughter Samara Sahni on social media. Her caption left netizens gushing over the family.

Senior star surprised everyone on Monday by sharing a glimpse into her 'world' featuring son , his girlfriend and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with Samara Sahni in a picture-perfect photo. Neetu, who has been in the news recently after her appearance on a dance reality show, shared an adorable family photo with her fans on social media and left everyone gushing over it. Sharing the photo, Neetu wrote, "My World."

The photo seems to have been clicked recently when all of them got together. In the photo, Alia is seen sitting with Neetu Kapoor. She is seen clad in a pretty pink top with gold hoop earrings. Neetu is seen clad in black attire while Riddhima is seen sporting a hot pink top. Ranbir is seen leaning over Alia and holding onto his niece Samara. Samara is seen smiling away with her uncle Ranbir in a white top. The Sanju actor looked dapper in a casual avatar in the photo.

Take a look:

As soon as Neetu Kapoor shared the photo, comments began coming in and most fans were in awe of the picture-perfect family of 5. Riddhima dropped a heart emoticon in the comments on the post. A fan wrote, "Such a beautiful pic." Another wrote, "So sweet." The casual family evening seems to have been a happy one as Ranbir, Alia, Riddhima, Samara and Neetu could be seen smiling away as the picture was clicked.

Meanwhile, recently, Neetu graced a reality show on TV and shared several anecdotes about Ranbir and Riddhima that left fans in awe. Ranbir and Alia recently were spotted together as they attended 's birthday at a luxury hotel in Mumbai. The couple has been in the headline since they began seeing each other. On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Brahmastra together. Neetu, on the other hand, is making her return to the screen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with , Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.

Also Read|Super Dancer Chapter 4: Neetu Kapoor reveals how Ranbir once called fire brigade in New York

Credits :Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×