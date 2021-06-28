  1. Home
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Samara in a perfect PIC sum up Neetu Kapoor's 'world'

Neetu Kapoor took to social media to share an unseen photo with Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and grandaughter Samara Sahni on social media. Her caption left netizens gushing over the family.
185142 reads Mumbai Updated: June 28, 2021 11:37 pm
Senior star Neetu Kapoor surprised everyone on Monday by sharing a glimpse into her 'world' featuring son Ranbir Kapoor, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with Samara Sahni in a picture-perfect photo. Neetu, who has been in the news recently after her appearance on a dance reality show, shared an adorable family photo with her fans on social media and left everyone gushing over it. Sharing the photo, Neetu wrote, "My World."

The photo seems to have been clicked recently when all of them got together. In the photo, Alia is seen sitting with Neetu Kapoor. She is seen clad in a pretty pink top with gold hoop earrings. Neetu is seen clad in black attire while Riddhima is seen sporting a hot pink top. Ranbir is seen leaning over Alia and holding onto his niece Samara. Samara is seen smiling away with her uncle Ranbir in a white top. The Sanju actor looked dapper in a casual avatar in the photo. 

Take a look:

As soon as Neetu Kapoor shared the photo, comments began coming in and most fans were in awe of the picture-perfect family of 5. Riddhima dropped a heart emoticon in the comments on the post. A fan wrote, "Such a beautiful pic." Another wrote, "So sweet." The casual family evening seems to have been a happy one as Ranbir, Alia, Riddhima, Samara and Neetu could be seen smiling away as the picture was clicked. 

Meanwhile, recently, Neetu graced a reality show on TV and shared several anecdotes about Ranbir and Riddhima that left fans in awe. Ranbir and Alia recently were spotted together as they attended Arjun Kapoor's birthday at a luxury hotel in Mumbai. The couple has been in the headline since they began seeing each other. On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Brahmastra together. Neetu, on the other hand, is making her return to the screen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. 

Credits :Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Kapoor brand open relationships

Anonymous 1 day ago

Flop buddha

Anonymous 2 days ago

ew

Anonymous 3 days ago

Rotten family

Anonymous 3 days ago

Such an ugly family

Anonymous 3 days ago

Ugly is you

Anonymous 3 days ago

varun & alia-katrina & ranbir.

Anonymous 3 days ago

yeah, black magic works! Bhatts are good at it...

Anonymous 3 days ago

a little mouse in a family of strong Kapoors?

Anonymous 3 days ago

Ugly one too

Anonymous 3 days ago

bhak

Anonymous 3 days ago

I hope Alia doesn't marry ranbir. she finds a right guy who loves her like varun loved her

Anonymous 3 days ago

I still can't believe what she did to kat on Christmas lunch lol. effectively cropping her out of the family photos and not attending the lunch.

Anonymous 3 days ago

Neetu seems like a bitch

Anonymous 3 days ago

who is she neetu or alia

Anonymous 3 days ago

Neetu is a boyfriend for Alia.

Anonymous 3 days ago

Katrina kapoor and Ranbir kaif.

Anonymous 3 days ago

keep on dreaming

Anonymous 3 days ago

Where is riddhima’s husband?

Anonymous 3 days ago

Is pregnant. Her husband.

Anonymous 3 days ago

gangubai film smashing

Anonymous 3 days ago

but film not realesing this year

Anonymous 3 days ago

she is wife . katrina was girlfrnd

Anonymous 3 days ago

but when they married

Anonymous 3 days ago

wat do we do?

Anonymous 3 days ago

Beautiful family, only you and yourself know each other well and be happy with each other.