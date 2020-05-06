Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra’s director Ayan ropes in London VFX studio to work on film in lockdown?

As per a recent report, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra’s VFX work is reportedly being done in a studio in London amid lockdown by a team handpicked by director Ayan Mukerji.

A film that has been the talk of the town for the longest time is and starrer Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has been a work in progress since 2017 and now was in the final days of being shot when the lockdown was announced due to the COVID 19 outbreak. Amid this, delays in the shoot of Ranbir and Alia’s film were expected. However, as per a recent report, director Ayan Mukerji may have found a way to keep work going on amid lockdown as well.

As per a report in Mid-Day, director Ayan has sent a large amount of already shot footage of Alia and Ranbir’s fantasy drama to a studio in London to be worked upon amid the lockdown. As per the report, a source told the daily that to ensure that no leak of the film takes place, Ayan himself handpicked a 5 member team to work on the VFX of Brahmastra amid the lockdown in London as well. If this is true, then Alia and Ranbir’s Brahmastra may not be affected much by the lockdown.

A source told the daily, “A large portion of the footage has been sent to the London team so that it can begin working on the visual effects in this period. Aware that outsourcing the job and sharing the content can increase the risk of the film being leaked, Ayan wanted only a core team of experts working on it. The director handpicked a five-member team who are the only people in possession of the footage.”

Meanwhile, a report recently also came in that Ranbir, Alia and Ayan may also be taking pay cuts amid the lockdown as shoot of the remaining portion of Brahmastra has been delayed. However, around the same time, Karan tweeted and urged the media to rely on official announcements about his films. Many fans related it to the reports of Alia, Ranbir, Ayan’s pay cuts for Brahmastra. However, Karan didn’t mention any names in his tweet. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and . It is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

