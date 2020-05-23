Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s chemistry in THIS throwback pic from Brahmastra makes fans impatient for the film

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is one of the highly anticipated releases of 2020. While the shooting has been halted due to COVID 19 lockdown, a throwback photo of Ranbir and Alia from a song shoot is raising fans excitement.

and are among the popular couples in Bollywood whose first film together Brahmastra is yet to hit the screens. Though people have seen the two together at various events and award shows, to see Ranbir and Alia on the big screen, is what most of their fans are looking forward to. Amid the lockdown, Ranbir and Alia’s film Brahmastra’s shoot was put on hold and some portion of it is yet to be shot. However, when they were shooting in Varanasi, photos of the song sequence surfaced on social media.

Now, a throwback photo of the song sequence between Alia and Ranbir is again doing rounds on social media and it is bound to leave you excited. In the photo, we get to see Ranbir getting flirty with his co-star and beau Alia and it surely is a sight fans would love to see on the big screen. Alia is seen clad in jeans and casual top with a red long cape and Ranbir is seen sporting a check shirt with blue jeans.

A while back, videos of the two dancing along the ghats of the river in Varanasi also went viral and it was Brahmastra’s song itself. Brahmastra will star Ranbir as Shiva who has the power to create fire with his hands while Alia will be seen playing his love interest, Isha in the film. The film’s shoot began in 2017 in Bulgaria and back then, the photos of Alia and Ranbir shared on social media left everyone rooting for Brahmastra.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s song shoot photos from Brahmastra sets:

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and . The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by . The film also has a cameo role done by . It is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

