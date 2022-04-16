Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s mushy moments to dhamakedar entry; Here are 8 highlights from couple’s mehendi

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally man and wife now and their massive fan following can’t keep calm. The couple has been the talk of the town ever since they started dating five years ago and it has been a treat to watch them together. After creating massive buzz about their wedding, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on April 14. Soon after the wedding, Alia shared pictures from her D-Day. And before we could get over the couple’s dream-like wedding pics, Alia dropped stunning pics from her mehendi ceremony which are all about love and laughter.

To note, Alia and Ranbir had opted for magenta outfits for their mehendi ceremony. It was an intimate ceremony and the power couple made sure to enjoy every moment to the fullest. Interestingly, Ranbir and Alia’s mehendi has several special moments including remembering Rishi Kapoor, the couple’s mushy moment and more. Here’s a look at the highlights of mehendi ceremony:

Dhamakedaar Entry

The Ladkewalas made sure to make a dhamakedaar entry as they arrived for the mehendi ceremony. Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor and others were seen shaking a leg as they arrived.

Ranbir Kapoor remembered Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor was seen missing Rishi Kapoor on his big day and his special gesture for his father won hearts. The groom was seen holding his father’s pic as he arrived for the mehendi ceremony.

The vibrant theme

Alia and Ranbir’s mehendi ceremony had a vibrant theme with floral décor. It was a minimal décor featuring some flowers and special lights.

Sibling Love

Ranbir Kapoor was seen lifting his sister Riddhima up in the air during the ceremony which spoke volumes about their bond. On the other hand, Alia was also showered with immense love by her sister Shaheen on the special day.

Can’t take their eyes off each other

In this pic, the lovebirds were seen holding each other close and couldn’t take their eyes off each other. They made us believe that fairy tale love stories do come true.

Ranbir and Alia had their mushy moment

Alia was all smiles as she enjoyed every bit of her mehendi ceremony. In one of the pics, Ranbir was seen sitting close to his ladylove and was seen pulling her cheeks and it will make you go aww.

The special mehendi

As per the Hindu tradition, the bride and groom are supposed to have their partner’s name written on their respective hand ahead of the wedding. Ranbir did get Alia’s name written in a heart on his palm, while Alia had the number 8 written in her mehendi. For the uninitiated, 8 happens to be Ranbir-Alia’s special number.

The family pic

A ceremony is not complete without a family pic and the power couple was seen sharing some beautiful moments with the entire family. In fact, the entire Kapoor clan came together for a perfect family pic with Ranbir and Alia.