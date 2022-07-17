Ranbir Kapoor on Alia Bhatt’s performance in Highway: Arrey ye to Amitabh Bachchan nikli

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are grabbing all the limelight since morning as the song Kesariya has released today. Ever since the song has come out, social media is filled with praises for it. Ayan Mukerji has announced that he would come live on Instagram with his lead actress Alia to release the song. But, what got all the fans jumping with joy was Ranbir’s surprise entry in the live. As expected, fans had several questions to ask their favourite stars and one of them was directed to RK where he was asked to share his experience of working with Ayaan and Alia.

Responding to this question, Ranbir Kapoor replied that favourite thing about working with Ayan Mukerji is that fortunately or unfortunately he is a genius. Ranbir revealed that he has immense faith and belief on Ayan and he is one of the biggest cheerleader for him. Talking about his wife Alia Bhatt, Ranbir recalled that when he saw Highway he had come to Ayan’s house where both of them along with Karan Johar were hanging out. Later Ranbir revealed that at that moment he had said, ‘ye to Amitabh Bachchan nikli’. The Dear Zindagi actress laughed at this. Later Ranbir said “I think my prediction has come true. Lekin biwi ke baare me achcha achcha bolunga to sab bolenge ki husband hai to bol raha hai…”

Meanwhile, Brahmastra is all set to hit the big screen in 2D, 3D and IMAX format on September 9. It's an action packed adventure, with director Ayan Mukerji attempt to create an one of it's kind modern mythoogy for the Indian audience. The team will be aggressively marketing the film in the coming two months with launches of various assets ranging from music to trailers and mini promos. The movie rides on a formidable ensemble of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia. It also has Shah Rukh Khan in an extended cameo. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Brahmastra.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & team Brahmastra to launch love anthem of the year Kesariya on July 15