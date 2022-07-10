Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s romantic reunion at airport leave fans gushing: His smile and her hug

A few hours back, Ranbir Kapoor surprised Alia Bhatt by welcoming her at the airport, as she arrived in the dream city of Mumbai. The mommy-to-be was back in the country after several weeks as she was busy shooting for her debut Hollywood film ‘Heart Of Stone’. She wrapped up the shoot recently and was finally back at the bay. And, like a perfect husband, Ranbir was there at the airport to welcome his ladylove home. Alia was extremely joyous and surprised when she saw him in the car. As he smiled widely, she got in the car, and excitedly hugged him too.

The aforementioned video soon went viral on the internet. Within minutes of it surfacing on social media, the post was flooded with likes and comments. Fans could not stop gushing over the romantic reunion of the to-be-parents. One fan wrote, “Parents are reunited after almost 2 months. Rk, you have my whole heart (red heart emoji) (crying emoji)”. Another fan wrote, “His smile and her hug.” Yet another user’s comment said, “They were so happy to meet after so long (crying emoji) (red heart emoji)”. A fourth user said, “His smile at his woman”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, both Alia and Ranbir have interesting projects lined up. Ranbir has two big releases coming up in the next few days, which will mark an end to his four-year-long absence on the silver screen. His period-drama titled Shamshera will release on the 22nd of July, whereas, the much-awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra will release on September 9th. This will be his first collaboration with Alia. Apart from these, he has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, and Luv Ranjan’s untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, has her maiden production venture Darlings with Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. She also has Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Apart from this, she will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

