Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s D-Day has THIS in common

It has been just four months since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan. It was a dream-like wedding for the couple and their wedding pics created waves on the internet. And now, the tinselvile is taken over by another celeb wedding. We are talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. The power couple is expected to tie the knot on April 15 and the preparations for the same are going on in full swing.

Amid this, the recent updates suggest that Ranbir-Alia’s wedding and Vicky-Katrina’s wedding will be having one thing in common. Just like Vicky and Katrina, Ranbir and Alia will also be wearing customised footwear for their wedding. As per a report published in the Times of India, a source stated, “Ranbir and Alia are very particular about their fashion choices and they had very clear choices of brands for their wedding styling. The wedding footwear will be custom made shoes from Joy, the same brand that gave Vicky-Katrina's footwear, and regularly makes shoes for Amitabh Bachchan”.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ranbir and Alia will be taking the plunge at the Rockstar actor's residence Vastu. The media reports also suggested that the power couple will also have an intimate vow ceremony ahead of their traditional wedding. It was also reported that Ranbir and Alia will be hosting a grand wedding reception on April 17 at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. Reportedly, celebs like Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, etc are expected to be a part of the wedding ceremony.

