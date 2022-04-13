Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Wedding: Haldi and chooda ceremony to take place tomorrow; Reports

One of the most adored couples in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally getting married. The duo has been extremely tight-lipped about any details regarding their big day. However, Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that their wedding festivities will start from the 13th of April. Their pre-wedding functions have already begun and today was their Mehendi ceremony that took place at Vastu in Bandra, Mumbai.

Speaking further, according to the reports in India Today, the Haldi and chooda ceremony will happen tomorrow. The Haldi function will start at 9 AM followed by the chooda ritual. The couple’s wedding will take place at 3 PM at Vastu.

Talking about Ranbir and Alia’s Mehendi ceremony, it was attended by close friends and family members. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Pooja Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Mahesh Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aadar Jain, and Karisma Kapoor were among those who dazzled the event with their shimmery attires.

A few hours ago, Neetu Kapoor confirmed that the wedding will happen tomorrow as she interacted with the media persons after the Mehendi function.

In addition to this, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that the couple will host a grand reception for their industry friends at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. The reception party will kick-start at 9 pm in the 5-star hotel's Ballroom. A source close to Ranbir revealed, "They have decided to host the reception at Taj Mahal Palace 'mostly' on April 17." According to media reports, celebs like Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, etc will be attending Ranbir and Alia’s reception.

