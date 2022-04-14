Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Wedding: Here’s everything we know about the couple’s new love nest

Fans all over the nation want to know everything about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. Over the last few months, news related to their wedding date has garnered major attention. After Ranbir and Alia's Mehendi ceremony, Riddhima Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor put the speculations to rest as they confirmed their wedding date, i.e. April 14. To note, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's pre-wedding rituals will reportedly begin at 9 am on April 14 with Haldi, followed by chooda ceremony. Post their marriage, Ranbir and Alia will move to their new home Krishna Raj bungalow which is being renovated.

In 1980, the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor bought Krishna Raj bungalow located in Bandra's Pali Hill. The bungalow has been their home as well as their children Ranbir and Riddhima's home for close to 35 years.

Here’s everything you need to know about their new love nest:

The 15-storey building is located in Mumbai's upscale Bandra. However, the first five floors of the residential tower will be kept for the Kapoors.

The entire property will take six years to complete, however first 5 apartments are in process.

The tower's first and second floor apartments are almost ready and believed to be of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor's respectively

The rest of the floors in the apartments will be rented out.

Ranbir-Alia’s home will also have a room dedicated to his father Rishi Kapoor. From his favourite chair to his bookshelf to small things that were dear to him will be all housed in that special room.

Reportedly, Ranbir and Alia have put a lot of time into designing their new home, and making it as cosy and homely as possible.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding date, venue, guest list, Mehendi details: All you need to know about it