Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding party playlist had Bollywood, English & Punjabi hits, including AP Dhillon

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt turned man and wife on the 14th of April, 2022. After dating for five years, the couple finally took the plunge and tied the knot in the presence of family and friends. On Saturday, the 16th of April, the couple hosted a wedding bash at their apartment in Vastu in Mumbai. It was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, and others. It was surely a night filled with fun and good music. Now, DJ AJ who was at the console, has spilled the beans on what was played at the wedding party.

DJ AJ reportedly played a mix of Bollywood, English, and Punjabi hits at Alia and Ranbir’s wedding bash. He also played AP Dhillon's chartbuster tracks like Insane and Excuses. Moreover, DJ AJ had curated the playlist for the lovebirds’ Mehendi and their wedding day along with the dholwalas.

DJ AJ aka Arjun Shah said in an interview with NDTV, “Ranbir and Alia are the sweetest couple and it was a great opportunity to perform for them. It is always exciting to DJ at such occasions and I'm sure the crowd enjoyed it a lot. The most iconic wedding of the year had to be one with high energy levels and a combination of Punjabi, English and Bollywood music was the best way to celebrate the couple."

DJ AJ has performed at many B’Town weddings including Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. He has also performed at international concerts and functions in Ibiza, Thailand, London, and Dubai.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir are busy working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Animal respectively. They will soon be seen on the big screen for the first time in Brahmastra, which is slated to release on the 9th of September.

