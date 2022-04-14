Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt send 'Shaadi ka Khana' to mediapersons outside Vastu; Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are officially a married couple now. The news of them becoming Mr. and Mrs. has just come out and we bet fans are not able to keep calm. Since morning, we have been witnessing the entire Kapoor and Bhatt families arriving at Ranbir’s house for the wedding. From Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor to Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, and others, it is a full house today. Well, now that the much awaited-wedding has taken place, it looks like the newlyweds have sent some snacks for the mediapersons.

In the video, we can see all the members of the media standing at the gate of Ranbir Kapoor’s house as two staff members arrive with big bags of snack boxes. The staff members then start distributing it amongst the members of the media. It appears a nice yellow and purple coloured packed box and we bet it would be tasting extra yum as it is filled with love from the newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the Wikipedia pages of both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have added each other’s names in the spouse section and this is yet another proof that they are married.

Talking about their work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together for the first time on-screen in Brahmastra. Ayan Mukerji recently released a small bit from the first song of the movie Kesariya as a wedding gift for his BFFs. Other than that, Ranbir is shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor and Alia is shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.

