Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt to Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani: 8 Btown couples & their New Year's vacay spots

As 2020 is coming to an end and 2021 is all set to begin, Bollywood's couples and rumoured lovebirds have left Mumbai for vacays. From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor & Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, here are the 7 duos and their holiday destinations.

It's the holiday season of 2020 and as the year is coming to end, there is a festive spirit all around the world including in Bollywood. As the last few hours of a tough year are left, we've seen many celebs head out of Mumbai to celebrate the New Year 2021 with their loved ones. Since COVID 19 crisis is going on, Mumbai has imposed several restrictions and New Year parties have been reportedly called off. Hence, many B-town celebs and rumoured couples are off for vacation including - to - & -Kiara Advani and many others.

Since many of the celebs are already out of the city and have been posting on social media, we created a list of all those who headed out of Mumbai with their family and friends for holidays and where they are off to welcome 2021. So, sit back and read on!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s family vacay

The most loved couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted leaving for New Year vacay with , Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shaheen Bhatt, Bharat Sahni, Samara and Ayan Mukerji. The photos of the couple heading for the vacay came in from the private airport. Ranbir and Alia headed to Rajasthan and reportedly will be spending time at a resort at Ranthambore. Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also have been sharing photos from their vacay and recently, Ranveer and Deepika also joined them for the holidays.

and

The power couple of Bollywood, Deepika and Ranveer were seen leaving from Mumbai airport recently for their New Year vacay. The couple headed to Jaipur and from there, reportedly headed to Ranthambore. As per a report, DeepVeer left for Ranthambore via Sawai Madhopur and will be ringing in their New Year’s together. As per First India News Rajasthan, the couple were picked up by their close family friends from the airport. Later, Neetu shared a photo of Ranveer with Ranbir and confirmed that they are spending time with Ranbir and Alia on vacay.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

The rumoured couple who have been in the headlines off late, Sidharth and Kiara also were seen leaving for the holidays on Wednesday. As per reports of paparazzi, Sidharth and Kiara were off to the Maldives to celebrate their New Year’s together. Last year too, it was rumoured that Sidharth and Kiara had celebrated the New Year together as both of them had shared photos from their African vacay. Now, going by the reports, the rumoured couple may indeed be holidaying together again and welcoming 2021 together.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter

The Khaali Peeli duo whose social media PDA had sparked off dating rumours, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter also left Mumbai to celebrate the New Year 2021 together. As per paparazzi reports, Ananya and Ishaan were off to the Maldives to ring in the New Year. Earlier, during the Christmas time, they were spotted together at ’s get together and their photos together created a lot of buzz on social media.

Tiger Shroff and

One of the duos in Bollywood who have been rumoured to be together for the longest time, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani also headed out last week on Saturday for a vacay. While the duo has been sharing photos from a beachy destination on their own social media handles, they haven’t quite revealed their Holiday destination to fans. Well, going by the looks of it, both Tiger and Disha have been holidaying by the seaside. However, it is not confirmed if they are holidaying together.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Another popular Btown couple, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been vacaying together in Goa at Amrita Arora Ladak’s new house. Photos of Arjun and Malaika chilling with each other have been doing rounds on social media and it looks like they will be ringing in the New Year’s together after all. Malaika’s pool photos to Arjun’s stylish photos, their getaway is surely lighting up the internet. Recently, even filmmaker joined them in Goa and a photo of him, Amrita and Malaika left fans curious about their New Year’s vacay.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Recently, Angad and Neha also were spotted leaving town ahead of the New Year. The couple was seen making their way out of town with daughter Mehr. Later, Neha shared photos of Mehr chilling with her Nana in the pool and revealed that they too are holidaying with family in Goa. Well, surely the internet cannot get enough of their munchkin Mehr and would love to see how they all deck up and welcome 2021.

and Kiran Rao

The OG couple of Bollywood, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were seen jetting off with kids Ira Khan, Azad and other family members to Gir National Park in Gujarat for their anniversary celebrations. Photos of Aamir greeting fans at the National Park went viral on social media. Imran Khan also accompanied Aamir and Kiran for their family vacay to Gir. Apparently, they headed to the National Park for the anniversary celebration and may also ring in the New Year there together. However, it is unclear yet.

