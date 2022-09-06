Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt skip aarti at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple amid protests against Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reportedly could not attend the Sandhya aarti at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple tonight for security reasons. For the unversed, the husband-and-wife duo reached Ujjain today along with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. The trio had planned to visit the Mahakaleshwar temple there to seek blessings ahead of their film’s much-awaited release. However, they met with backlash as protestors reached the site and caused a ruckus. The situation was brought under control with the intervention of the local police. Now, according to the latest update, Ranbir and Alia could not attend the aarti in the temple for security reasons. However, director Ayan Mukerji did make it inside the temple and he could be seen taking blessings.

Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The idea for the film was conceptualised almost 10 years back on the sets of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. After filming for several years and after facing many delays, it is finally releasing in two days on the 9th of September. Ahead of the big day, the makers and actors are busy promoting the movie and releasing new snippets from it every other day. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film is releasing in around 8000 screens, which is the highest for any Indian film. The advance bookings are on in full flow and the tickets are selling like hotcakes, as the film gears for a release in a little over 2 days.

On February 20, 2021, Pinkvilla exclusively reported how director Ayan Mukerji is planning to make his own Brahmastra universe, with multiple characters getting a spin off, if the first part fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt succeeds. Ayan recently confirmed such plans in an interview. We also revealed that the second part of the film will see the introduction of a new character named "Dev". And now, we have got some more details on the sequel of this modern mythology.

According to our sources, Brahmastra 2 will be about the story of two key characters - MahaDev and Parvati. "The makers have locked Deepika Padukone to play the character of Parvati. In-fact, Deepika will also make a cameo towards the end of Brahmastra, which will eventually take the film into the second part," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the actress has already shot for the sequence in question for Brahmastra One: Shiva.

