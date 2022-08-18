Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt smile as they get spotted after unveiling Brahmastra song Dance Ka Bhoot teaser

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most adored couples in the industry. The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, at their Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai, after being in a relationship for 5 years. On June 27, Alia announced her pregnancy in the most adorable way possible. Recently, Alia and Ranbir had jetted off to Italy for their 'babymoon.' The duo is currently awaiting the release of their much-anticipated film, Brahmastra, which is directed by their best friend Ayan Mukerji.

Now, ahead of the film's release, the makers of Brahmastra unveiled the teaser of the new song, Dance Ka Bhoot. The soon-to-be parents were also spotted by the paparazzi as they stepped out of Dharma Productions' office after the song's teaser release. While Alia opted for an easy breezy yet chic as she sported a baggy colourful printed T-shirt and matched it with yellow biker shorts. Ranbir wore a white sweatshirt for the day. The duo was seen smiling for the camera as they made their way to the car.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's PICS:

Meanwhile, the Gangubai Kathiwadi actress is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Darlings, and it has been receiving positive responses ever since. The dark comedy film also featured Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Matthew in the lead. The film is directed by Jasmeet K. Reen, in her directorial debut.

Apart from this, Ranbir and Alia's Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9, 2022. The film also stars actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Apart from Brahmastra, Alia will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara. She also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and a Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone. Next, Ranbir, on the other hand, will feature in Animal, Shamshera, and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

