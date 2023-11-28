Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor dine out to celebrate Shaheen Bhatt's birthday; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, joined by Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor, venture out for a birthday dinner to celebrate Shaheen Bhatt turning 35. Check out!

Written by Sanchi Gupta Published on Nov 28, 2023   |  11:49 PM IST  |  3.5K
Picture Courtesy - Viral Bhayani

In the spotlight today is Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's daughter, and the sister of Alia Bhatt, as she rings in her 35th birthday! Social media has been buzzing all day with heartfelt wishes from family and friends. Wrapping up the day on a high note, the Bhatt-Kapoor squad, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, and Soni Razdan, paints the town with smiles as they step out for a delightful birthday dinner bash!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hit the town for Shaheen Bhatt's birthday dinner

On November 28, Shaheen Bhatt celebrated her 35th birthday. In honor of the occasion, her sister Alia Bhatt, brother-in-law Ranbir Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan, and Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor came together for a celebratory dinner in Mumbai. Take a look:

Credits: Pinkvilla Instagram , Viral Bhayani

